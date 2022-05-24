Admission process begins in Bengaluru PU colleges, institutes focus on bridging pandemic-induced learning gap

With the first Pre-University College (PUC) classes set to commence on June 9, Bengaluru institutes are reportedly planning to offer bridge courses to help students make up for the learning gap owing to the Covid-induced pandemic in the last two years. Notably, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination results were announced last week.

Meanwhile,some teachers and school administrators told indianexpress.com that the science stream was back in demand among students. They added that most students were applying for commerce in the last few years.

BR Chandrashekharappa, the principal of Surana College, said they have received over 300 enquiries for science and more than 200 for commerce since they opened the application process two days ago. “We are seeing a rise in demand for the science stream once again. Since 145 students have secured 100 per cent in the SSLC exam, the cut-off for science is 80 per cent and above, and for commerce it is 70% and above. This year, we will focus on writing skills and communication skills. With the pandemic forcing them to go virtual, students now lack requisite writing and interpersonal communication skills. Students studying online and writing exams offline are tending to score fewer marks. We will use the first few months to bring them back to the real world from the virtual hangover,” Chandrashekharappa said. Asked about the dress code, he said that wearing college uniform was compulsory for students and clothing items like hijab were not allowed on the campus.

A Padmanabha, the principal of Vijaya Bifurcated PU College, said they would provide additional coaching on tally, excel and English language to students this year. “We are providing add-on courses for CET/NEET, general computer knowledge and tally along with the actual course. There is also a discount of Rs 16,000 in fees for students who scored 90 per cent and above and a discount of Rs 9,600 for those who scored between 80 per cent and 90 per cent in their SSLC exam. We are seeing almost the same number of enquiries for both the science and the commerce streams this year,” said Padmanabha.

In another development, while some colleges have raised the cut-off rate, some have maintained the standard cut-off rate. The principal of National PU College, CR Sampathkumari, said, “Our cut-off rate shall remain 60%. We started giving out applications just a day ago… We will encourage students to participate more in activities like theatre and music, among others. Since we don’t have any prescribed uniform, students can wear hijab if they want to.”