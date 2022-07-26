scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’: AICC warns Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan over his Vokkaligas remarks

Khan, in one of his public speeches, had said that nobody can become the chief minister relying on one community's votes.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 26, 2022 6:00:29 pm
KPCC President D. K. Shivakumar addresses a press conference(PTI Photo)

After Karnataka Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan’s recent remarks on Zameer Ahmed Khan with regard to party president D K Shivakumar’s chief ministerial bid stirred a row, the party’s central leadership has asked him to adhere to the “Lakshman Rekha of the party’s discipline and ideology”.

Khan, in one of his public speeches, had said that nobody can become the chief minister relying on one community’s votes. His statement followed Shivakumar’s appeal to the Vokkaliga community to vote for him in the 2023 assembly elections so that he could become the next chief minister if the party returns to power.

Khan, a confidant of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who also nurses chief ministerial ambitions, had said: “No one can become the CM with support from one community, everyone will have the desire (to become the CM) that’s not wrong… It is possible only by taking all communities together. I too have a desire to become the CM, my community’s percentage (in population) is more than that of Vokkaligas. Is it possible for me to become the CM, just with the support of my community? Not possible.”

Khan’s statement did not go down well with the Vokkaliga community and created a major embarrassment for the Congress in the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
Also Read |Who will be CM? Who won’t? Karnataka Congress has a problem

In the letter to Khan, which The Indian Express has accessed, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote: “Your recent public remarks are completely unwarranted and in poor taste. It is expected from experienced Congress leaders to understand and adhere to the Lakshman Rekha of the party’s discipline and ideology. Unwarranted and uncharitable statements help no one, except to create avoidable controversies and bitterness. Regrettably, your inessential public statements have ended up creating unnecessary fault lines.”

“You are hereby warned to be careful in the future in making public remarks and steadfastly adhere to the discipline and ideology of the Indian National Congress,” the letter reads.

Khan, however, said Tuesday that he was yet to receive the letter from Surjewala.

Shivakumar, who is a Vokkaliga, has been making several attempts to consolidate Vokkaliga votes, especially in the old Mysuru region to support his chief ministerial bid. On the other hand, Siddaramaiah is seen to be banking on minority votes. While the former chief minister has been subtle about his ambitions, a leader from the Shivakumar camp said that Khan was doing the running for him.

After Vokkaliga mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji reportedly expressed his displeasure over Khan’s statement, many Congress leaders, including Shivakumar, raised objections to it.

Congress leader from Mandya district Cheluvanarayanaswamy, who is also a Vokkaliga, said that it was an unnecessary statement. “If he is demanding that Muslim community should stand and give a chance to Muslim leader to become the CM, there is nothing wrong but comparing (Muslim population) with Vokkaliga population was unnecessary.”

The ruling BJP leaders were quick to react and criticised Khan’s statement. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, a Vokkaliga, said he does not want to bring community equations into infight politics. “If you have issues within, don’t bring in the community. This country is run as per the constitution. A chief minister is for the state and not for a community. I am also Vokkaliga and what rights does the party have to speak about my community.”

More from Bangalore

Khan later downplayed his statement saying that he was having a cordial relationship with seers and the Vokkaliga community. He claimed that former prime minister and Janata Dal (secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda, another Vokkaliga, was his “political guru” and he always maintained a good relationship with the Vokkaliga mutt seers.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
ED chargesheets Farooq Abdullah in JKCA money laundering case

ED chargesheets Farooq Abdullah in JKCA money laundering case

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy
C Raja Mohan writes

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy

Premium
Death toll in Gujarat hooch tragedy rises to 30

Death toll in Gujarat hooch tragedy rises to 30

Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Why Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit has raised US-China tensions
Explained

Why Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit has raised US-China tensions

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form
Irma Vep review

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement