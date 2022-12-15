Additional security personnel, swing lanes to control peak-hour passengers at Bangalore airport

Following the recent chaos three days back at the Kempegowda International Airport due to long queues at the immigration counters, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) that operates the airport has now issued a statement highlighting that additional security personnel and swing lanes will be introduced to control peak hour air passenger traffic at the airport.

Many passengers took to social media to vent their frustrations against the airport authorities for the “mismanagement” of immigration queues that eventually led to nearly two hours of waiting time at the immigration counter. Some also complained that the poor traffic management by the airport authorities outside the airport led to traffic congestion and gave rise to incessant honking.

Meanwhile, although sources said the airport officials blamed the CISF personnel and the immigration authorities for the congestion at the airport, on Thursday, the airport refuted such claims.

Taking to Twitter, the airport said, “These news reports are unsubstantiated. BIAL refutes this and wishes to clarify that such communication has not been made. We have been witnessing heavy passenger traffic at the airport and our staff has been working hard to make the journey of passengers as easy as possible. We are grateful to CISF and Immigration Authority officials for the incredible support that they have been providing us.”

Further, the airport authorities also mentioned, “In order to accommodate both domestic and foreign traffic during peak hours, we have transformed two international automated tray retrieval system lanes into swing lanes. All checkpoints have members of our well-trained personnel on duty to ensure crowd rerouting and even distribution between zones. We have deployed additional personnel at the security hold area to remind passengers to remove restricted items from their luggage.”

The authorities added, “We are closely coordinating with Immigration and CISF officials to ensure they are doing their best in deploying adequate staff. We have also ensured that sufficient support and designated lanes are available for the elderly and passengers with infants.”

On December 12, Prashant Dayal, a disgruntled passenger, took to social media and said, “Terrible immigration queues at the Bengaluru International airport. Disastrous management and completely unapologetic behavior. Are we really moving forward? BLRAirport Why…oh why have so many flights when there is no capacity and ability to manage the show? 1 hour+…”

Noted city-based author Nandita Iyer on Twitter said, “The worst possible traffic management outside BLRAirport at the pick zones- cars can’t reach from parking to the pick up spot for 30 mins. Not to mention that someone can split an artery from the incessant honking. International airport LOLJK.”