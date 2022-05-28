Adani Defence and Aerospace to acquire stake in Bengaluru-based agri-drone start-up General Aeronautics

Adani Defence and Aerospace has entered into an agreement to acquire 50 per cent stake in a Bengaluru-based agricultural drone start-up – General Aeronautics. The start-up specializes in developing robotic drones that offer tech-enabled crop protection services, crop health monitoring, precision farming and yield monitoring using artificial intelligence and data analytics.

“The cross-industry application of drones is nearly limitless and continues to make great strides. It offers countries like ours the opportunity to leapfrog generations of infrastructure, healthcare, logistics, agriculture and defence advancements and break several process barriers. When combined with next generation imaging technologies, longer battery life, edge-based artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, the possibilities are endless. The partnership between General Aeronautics and Adani Defence and Aerospace fuses our military and civilian objectives…” said Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace.

“I am delighted that Adani Defence and Aerospace is partnering with us to lead us into the next era of growth in this rapidly evolving space. I look forward to our partnership unlocking substantial scale, leveraging their vision and commitment to the unmanned capabilities which will help facilitate India becoming the drone hub of the world,” said Abhishek Burman, CEO of General Aeronautics.