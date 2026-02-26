Actress Ranya Rao, associates smuggled 127 kg of gold worth Rs 102 crore in a year: ED

Subsequent searches led to the recovery of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore, the agency said. (File Photos)

Kannada film actress Ranya Rao and her associates smuggled 127.287 kg of gold valued at approximately Rs 102.55 crore into India in a span of one year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday.

The central agency filed a chargesheet against Harshavardini Ranya alias Ranya Rao, her alleged associate and actor Tarun Konduru, and hawala dealer Sahil Sakariya Jain in connection with a large-scale gold smuggling and money laundering case on Wednesday.

The investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has revealed that a total of 127.287 kg of gold valued at approximately Rs 102.55 crore was smuggled into India during the period March 2024 to March 2025, the ED said.