In a fallout of actor Siddhanth Kapoor’s case, Bengaluru hotels get clarity on closure hours

In a fallout of a police raid on a club at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru early on Monday that led to the arrest of Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor and four others, clarity has emerged on the deadline for closure of hotels in Bengaluru.

The police informed hoteliers in the city at a meeting held on Tuesday that all hotels are authorised to remain open till 1 am every day, a senior police officer said. “We have issued strict orders that hotels cannot remain open beyond 1 am,” the officer said.

“There was already an order saying that the closing time for hotels is 1 am. Still, the police department was asking us to close at 11 pm in many places. This was our first request. They have readily agreed and said that all departments will be instructed that hotels can remain open till 1 am without any hurdles,” said P C Rao, the head of the hoteliers’ association in Bengaluru.

The raid at the I-Bar located at The Park hotel that led to a case being registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act initially began as a crackdown on the hotel for remaining open beyond its closure time, police have claimed.

According to the FIR, the inspector of Hulsoor police station went to The Park hotel around 12.45 am along with a team of policemen after reportedly receiving information at 12.10 am that there was a rave party going on at the hotel. The police reported finding over 35 to 40 people partying in the I-bar around closure time.

“We also had a request to bring into force a notification allowing shops and commercial establishments to remain open 24/7 if we have more than 10 employees. We want this to be implemented in Bengaluru as well. They have agreed to allow hotels to stay open but are yet to consider the request for shops to stay 24/7,” Rao said.

The police in the Hulsoor limits in east Bengaluru raided I-Bar, a nightclub at The Park hotel, in the early hours of Monday and arrested Siddhanth, the son of the Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor, and four others. An NDPS case was registered after a blood test on 35 persons detained at the nightclub revealed usage of drugs by five persons, the police said in its FIR.

The police however did not find any of the persons at the nightclub in possession of drugs but the FIR states that seven tablets (allegedly of MDMA) and five grams of ganja were found near a dustbin at the nightclub. No one at the nightclub claimed ownership of the drugs.

Kapoor and the others were later released on station bail after police did not find the arrested persons to be in possession of drugs.