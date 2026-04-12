‘It makes my blood boil’: Actor Ramya breaks down at protest over ‘cruelty’ to dogs in Bengaluru

Actor-politician Ramya (Divya Spandana) broke down Saturday as animal welfare activists and residents gathered at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to protest the alleged illegal and inhumane capture of community dogs from the DRDO Phase 2 campus in Kaggadasapura.

The demonstration, led by CV Raman Nagar Animal Squad, saw participation from residents, animal welfare groups, legal experts and volunteers, who demanded accountability and adherence to animal welfare laws.

The protest follows an incident on March 5, when residents intercepted a truck inside the DRDO campus and found three dogs with their legs and mouths bound, stuffed into plastic bags and gunny sacks. While the animals were rescued, activists alleged that more than 20 other dogs that had been living on the campus were found missing.