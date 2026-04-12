‘It makes my blood boil’: Actor Ramya breaks down at protest over ‘cruelty’ to dogs in Bengaluru

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Actor-politician Ramya (Divya Spandana) broke down Saturday as animal welfare activists and residents gathered at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to protest the alleged illegal and inhumane capture of community dogs from the DRDO Phase 2 campus in Kaggadasapura.
The demonstration, led by CV Raman Nagar Animal Squad, saw participation from residents, animal welfare groups, legal experts and volunteers, who demanded accountability and adherence to animal welfare laws.
The protest follows an incident on March 5, when residents intercepted a truck inside the DRDO campus and found three dogs with their legs and mouths bound, stuffed into plastic bags and gunny sacks. While the animals were rescued, activists alleged that more than 20 other dogs that had been living on the campus were found missing.
A complaint has since been filed, and an FIR registered at the Mahadevapura police station. The matter is currently before the High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for April 16.
Addressing the gathering, Ramya said she was deeply disturbed by visuals of the incident. “I don’t know how anyone can watch those videos. It makes my blood boil. Institutions we trust must act responsibly. If the dogs are safe, show us proof. If not, those responsible must face strict punishment,” she said.
Animal welfare advocates said the incident has triggered widespread outrage and raised concerns over the alleged misuse of Supreme Court directions issued last year on the removal of street dogs from public spaces. They argued that such misinterpretation has led to increasing instances of cruelty and lack of accountability.
Priya Chetty Rajagopal, a senior animal welfare activist, said Bengaluru has an extensive network of citizen-led animal care groups. “More than 60 canine squads and aid groups have worked over the years to sterilise and vaccinate thousands of dogs. We work in tandem with resident groups and NGOs. When institutions act unlawfully, we will not keep quiet,” she said.
Protesters demanded that authorities immediately disclose the whereabouts of the missing dogs, fix responsibility for the incident, and ensure strict implementation of Animal Birth Control rules. They also called for greater coordination between institutions and citizen groups and emphasised the need for humane, science-based approaches to address human-animal conflict.
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