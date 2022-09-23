scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Actor Akhil Iyer threatens action against Karnataka Congress for using his image in campaign

A monochrome image of actor Akhil Iyer appeared on a poster shared by the page '40% sarkara' (40% government), which takes a dig at the state BJP government led by CM Basavaraj Bommai.

A part of the social media poster with the image of actor Akhil Iyer. (Photo: Twitter/@akhiliy)

The bullish campaign of the Opposition Congress against the ruling BJP government in Karnataka hit a hurdle after actor Akhil Iyer threatened to initiate legal action against the state unit of the Congress for using his image without consent in its campaign.

His image appeared on a poster shared by the page ‘40% sarkara’ (40% government), which takes a dig at the state BJP government. “The gluttony of 40% Sarkara has robbed over 54,000 youths of a career,” the poster reads with a monochrome image of the actor in the background.

The post is part of an ongoing campaign by the Congress targeting the BJP over allegations of corruption levelled against the state government under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Akhil Iyer, who took offence at the use of his image, shared the post on Twitter and said he would take legal action.

“I am appalled to see that my face is being used illegally and without my consent for “40% Sarkara” – an @INCIndia campaign that I have nothing to do with. I will be taking legal action against this.” he said, tagging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and the official handle of Karnataka Congress and asking them to look into the issue.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes

When contacted, Priyank Kharge, MLA and head of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s communication cell, said the post was taken down following the tweet. “Generally we only use shutterstock images for such campaigns. I am not sure whether the image was used due to oversight,” he said. “We have pulled down the post and are looking into the complaints,” he told The Indian Express.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 05:32:45 pm
Next Story

Friday Flashback: Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor aced their fashion game and how!

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement