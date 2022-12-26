Activist Akkai Padmashali seeks BJP MP Sushil Modi’s apology for same-sex marriage remarks

In an open letter, Bengaluru-based transgender and sexual minorities rights activist Akkai Padmashali has demanded that BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi apologise for his recent remarks in Parliament about same-sex marriages.

During Zero Hour, Modi said, “In India, same-sex marriage is neither recognised nor accepted in any uncodified personal laws like the Muslim personal law or any codified statutory laws. It will cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws in India.”

In response to Modi’s comment, Padmashali, also a Congress leader, drafted an open letter stating that the right to marry was applicable to everyone, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex individuals.

“You oppose same-sex marriage as in your opinion, marriage had to be seen as ‘pure’ and it means ‘biological man and biological female’. The point the LGBTQI movement has been making is that gender is a spectrum… This denial of marriage to those of us who are not biologically women is a denial of the very principle of equality and the right to lead dignified lives,” Padmashali wrote.

The letter also addressed the Bihar MP’s statement that same-sex marriages are not in line with Indian culture.“I am also surprised that you think that same-sex marriages are not recognised in Indian culture and tradition. If anything, the rich cultural traditions of India have always made space for different kinds of love and different kinds of marriage. What you define as our centuries-old traditions is not homophobic and transphobic but is inclusive of the diversity of the human family, which includes homosexuals, bisexuals, intersex people, lesbians and transgender people,” it said.

The activist also condemned the minister’s advice to the court to “not give a ruling that goes against the nation’s cultural ethos, culture and thoughts”. “The courts do not decide based on ‘cultural ethos’, but rather on the basis of the Constitution. The morality the judges are duty bound to apply is not popular morality, but constitutional morality.”

Padmashali also said that “marriage for all” was deeply rooted in the history and tradition of the land and that the interest in the right to marry could not be dismissed as an “elite concern”.