Activism through art: The journey of Baadal Nanjundaswamy

Protests against civic apathy are not uncommon but only a handful can express their anguish through art, such as Karnataka-based painter Baadal Nanjundaswamy (42).

Fondly called Baadal by his friends, Nanjundaswamy said ‘Baadal’ was actually his ‘brush name’. The painter said, “I don’t remember exactly but I used to counsel, advice a lot of people during my childhood. For that reason, many people started calling me Paagal. Over time, Paagal turned into Baadal and I kept it as my brush name.”

The youngest of five siblings, Nanjundaswamy comes from a humble background. His father, Nanjaiah, was a ‘Nati’ doctor (Indian traditional doctor). Baadal is the only one among his siblings to have completed graduation. But he had to bear all his educational expenses.

He won the gold medal in Bachelors of Fine Arts at the Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts in 2004.

His shop, Art Zone, in Mangaluru’s Kukkarahalli lake had become an attractive place as he had painted wall graffiti all over the structure.

Baadal first gained prominence around 12-13 years ago for his painting that depicted a swimming pool near the Mysore Palace to highlight the poor condition of roads in the city. “The roads were really in bad shape and my painting got a lot of media and public attention. Most important, the problem was fixed by the civic agencies real soon.”

He, however, had used art to protest against civic apathy earlier as well. At his painting shop, he used to put up hoardings questioning those in power. One such artwork protested against the setting up of a thermal plant in Chamalapura, which ultimately forced the government to withdraw the plan.

Even after Nanjundaswamy shifted to Bengaluru, he continued to raise civic issues through his works. One of his works that drew international attention was a video of him clad in a purported space suit walking down the Tunganagar Main Road, which resembled the craters on the moon. It came at the time when Chandrayaan-2 was scheduled to make a soft landing on the moon.

At heart a theatre artist, Baadal has also written short stories, especially comics. “For a brief time, I worked in mobile libraries where I read all these comic books which encouraged me to write comics. I do it whenever I am free,” he said.

Baadal’s artworks have gained so much popularity that he was even invited to draw several portraits, including that of Sachin Tendulkar, at the Students Activity Center in IIT Bombay.

Nanjundaswamy, who also works as an art director in Kannada movies, continues to be a full-time artist. He now lives in Bengaluru with his wife Manjula and six-year-old daughter Banna. Banna, by the way, means colour in Kannada.