Karnataka’s active Covid-19 caseload up by nearly 30 per cent

As concerns of more cases detected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 looms large, Karnataka’s active caseload has seen a rise of nearly 30 per cent in the first week of December.

According to Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, the state witnessed a rise of 27.45 per cent in the seven-day moving average of new Covid-19 cases confirmed daily during the first week of December, in comparison with the same a week earlier.

Meanwhile, data from the State Health Department indicated that the active caseload in the state was 7,067 as on Monday (December 6). The same recorded on November 29 was 6,878.

However, a closer look at the statistics revealed that new cases detected in districts, other than Bengaluru Urban, were also on the rise. While 77 per cent of the active caseload on November 29 was from Bengaluru Urban, the same dipped to 73 per cent on Monday.

At the same time, the Centre has intervened to note the rise in certain districts. As per the letter sent by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Tumakuru district witnessed a rise of 152.17 per cent in the number of new cases between November 19 and December 2, followed by Dharwad (20.92 per cent), Bengaluru Urban (19.16 per cent), and Mysuru (16.49 per cent).

The Centre has advised the state to implement the “ongoing strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate-Covid-appropriate behaviour” to keep the situation under control.”

However, allaying fears of the new variant spreading to more people, the Health Minister on Monday clarified that five contacts of a doctor in Bengaluru had no symptoms. “The mild nature of infection in the contacts may be because they are fully vaccinated. This is the reason why we believe there will not be severity in those vaccinated,” Sudhakar said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department on Tuesday said no international arrivals, including those from “at-risk countries” had tested positive on arrival at the Bengaluru airport this month.

130 students test positive across state schools

AS MANY as 130 students across schools in Karnataka are currently part of the active Covid caseload in the state, the government revealed on Monday.

According to data collated by the Department of Public Instruction (DPI), most of these cases were from Chikkamagaluru (92), Kodagu (11), and Chamarajanagar (7) educational districts.

“While most of these students are asymptomatic, the respective schools have been sealed for a fortnight with everyone, including staff, being subjected to RT-PCR tests,” a DPI official said.

Meanwhile, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said the government would not backtrack from stopping exams and schools, if the situation arises. He, however, maintained that the experts were of the opinion that there was no problem in holding regular offline classes.

The minister said the government was closely monitoring the Covid situation on an hourly basis and would make alternative arrangements to avoid any problem.