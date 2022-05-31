Action on textbook review controversy to be based on education minister’s report: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons at Mangaluru airport Tuesday that further action on the textbook review controversy would be taken based on the report of the education minister.

Reacting to the controversy, the chief minister said: “The education minister has been asked to submit a report. The minister has stated that he would submit a report after considering all aspects of the issue. The minister had also met with the seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt and said that he would present the facts. Appropriate action would be taken after getting the report.”

Notably, a section of seers has alleged that social reformer Basavanna’s teachings have been distorted in the revised Kannada and social science textbooks for Class X students. The seers have also accused the review committee of insulting poet Kuvempu’s state anthem.

Replying to a question on the demand for a survey of Malali mosque on the lines of Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh, Bommai said it would not be appropriate for him to speak on the issue as the court is slated to hear the case on June 3.