‘Act of cowardice’: Siddaramaiah slams PM Modi for skipping Lok Sabha reply

Siddaramaiah said Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to complete his speech when he raised national security concerns. (File photo)

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for skipping his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address to Parliament, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called it an “act of cowardice”. He also criticised the conduct of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, while contending that the developments in Parliament were part of a larger pattern to weaken constitutional offices in the country.

In a post on X, the CM said on Monday, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address is an act of cowardice. For the first time in India’s parliamentary history, this motion was passed without the Prime Minister replying. A Prime Minister who avoids Parliament avoids accountability.”