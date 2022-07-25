After accident kills four, Twitter campaign seeks multi-specialty hospital in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada

The recent accident in Karnataka’s Udupi district, in which four people were killed after the ambulance they were travelling in rammed into a toll plaza at Shiroor, has sparked an online campaign on Twitter. The accident occurred when the ambulance was rushing a patient from Honnavar in coastal Uttara Kannada district to a hospital in Udupi’s Kundapur. Tweeting under #NoHospitalNoVote, netizens are now demanding a super-specialty hospital in Uttara Kannada district which has for long struggled with poor health infrastructure.

Located about 450 km from Bengaluru, Uttara Kannada district has 11 taluks with an estimated population of 15.46 lakh. With the exception of the government-run Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences – which does not have enough specialty departments – at the district headquarters in Karwar, Uttara Kannada has long been plagued by inadequate health infrastructure, forcing people in the region to travel to other districts or even the neighbouring state for medical treatment.

According to a district health official, the super-specialty hospital nearest to Karwar is Goa Medical College, about 100 km away, but people in the region travel either to Mangaluru or Manipal, which is about 180km. Underlining the need for a multi-specialty hospital in the area, Twitter user Lohith Naik pointed out that more than 10-15 accidents take place in the region each month but the people are “helpless”, tweeting under the hashtag #NoHospitalNoVote.

Sachin Kumta, another Twitter user, said, “There is an immense need for an emergency hospital in #UttaraKannada district, because the hospitals are too far from here, where the patient has to play between Life and Death.”

“Shame on You MP, People of Uttara kannada have elected u 6 times, but never cared for people. people are requesting Emergency Multispecialty Hospital & u said its not My work,” fumed Suraj G Naik.

Dr Shivananda B Kudtarkar, district health officer (Uttara Kannada) told The Indian Express that there is a private multi-specialty hospital in the district. “But what we need is a super-specialty hospital or a branch of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). As the region and its population is scattered, the strategic location could be Ankola, which can be accessible to many of the taluks in the district.

Another health official pointed out that every time elections are around the corner, promises of a super-specialty hospital are renewed. “Though institutions like the Karnatak Lingayat Education Society and the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute have been established in this region, nobody is interested in starting a hospital here because the people here cannot afford to go to private hospitals. However, there needs to be comprehensive development in the district for the health sector to grow. The government promises a super-specialty hospital when elections approach, but it dies down later.”

Soon after the campaign for a hospital gained traction on social media, JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy extended his support to the agitators and demanded that the chief minister look into it. “Only a few places in the state have well-equipped hospitals. People who need emergency care will have to rush to places like Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru or Belagavi. This amounts to discrimination in health care. During Covid-19, the government announced that all hospitals will be upgraded, but nothing has taken place. How many more have to die on roads?” Kumaraswamy questioned.

State Minister for Health K Sudhakar said that as per the public demand, Uttara Kannada district needs a multi-specialty hospital and trauma care centre. “I will discuss it with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and take a decision,” he said.

BJP leader Ananth Kumar Hegde, who currently represents Uttara Kannada in the Lok Sabha, is a six-time winner from the seat. Of the six Assembly constituencies in the district, the BJP represents five and the Congress one.