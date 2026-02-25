ABVP activists booked for vandalism and trespass at Azim Premji University after protest against ‘anti-national’ event

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru district police registered an FIR against members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) after taking them into custody for allegedly trespassing, assaulting security personnel, and causing damage at Azim Premji University on Tuesday evening.
In a statement to the police, the university’s security manager, S Wilson, said a group of 18–25 ABVP members entered the campus around 6 pm, smeared black ink on the university’s nameboard, spray-painted walls with slogans, and verbally abused staff and students who tried to stop them.
Six security guards—Jagadish, Chandan Mahalik, Chattar Bahadur, Naresh, Shripati and Harish—and one student allegedly sustained injuries during the incident.
The protesters objected to what they described as an “anti-national” programme: a discussion on the 1991 Kunan-Poshpora incident in Jammu and Kashmir, in which security forces were accused of committing mass rapes during a search operation.
However, the university said it had not authorised such an event and that the programme did not take place.
Azim Premji University issued a statement saying it “strongly condemns the ruckus and violence that was unleashed on our campus by this external group of people” and that the protest was “organised by an outside group without permission”.
The institution said it immediately reported the matter to the police, who acted swiftly to restore order and take those involved into custody.
The FIR was registered at the Sarjapura police station under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (hurt by dangerous means), 324(4) (mischief causing injury), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 351(1) (criminal force or assault), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and 329(3) (criminal trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The police said investigations are underway.
