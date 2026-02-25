ABVP activists booked for vandalism and trespass at Azim Premji University after protest against ‘anti-national’ event

ABVP protesters smeared black ink on the university’s nameboard, spray-painted walls with slogans, and verbally abused staff and students who tried to stop them. (Photo by special arrangement)

The Bengaluru district police registered an FIR against members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) after taking them into custody for allegedly trespassing, assaulting security personnel, and causing damage at Azim Premji University on Tuesday evening.

In a statement to the police, the university’s security manager, S Wilson, said a group of 18–25 ABVP members entered the campus around 6 pm, smeared black ink on the university’s nameboard, spray-painted walls with slogans, and verbally abused staff and students who tried to stop them.

Six security guards—Jagadish, Chandan Mahalik, Chattar Bahadur, Naresh, Shripati and Harish—and one student allegedly sustained injuries during the incident.