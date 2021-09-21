Absconding SDPI member arrested in Bengaluru riots case: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Karnataka Police in a joint operation have arrested an absconding charge-sheeted accused in the Bengaluru riots case.

The investigation agency arrested Tabrez (35), a resident of Old Bengaluru Layout, on Monday, said NIA officials on Tuesday.

The case was registered at Devarajeevanahalli (DJ Halli) Police Station on August 12 last year, under various sections of the IPC, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act. Four persons had died in police firing on August 11 last year, after mobs attacked DJ Halli and KJ Halli police stations and the home of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy over a Facebook post by his nephew. The NIA had taken over the case from the Bengaluru Police on September 22, re-registered it and charge-sheeted 138 accused persons.

“After conducting a thorough investigation, the NIA had filed the charge sheet before the NIA Special Court, Bengaluru under various sections of UA(P) Act, IPC and Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act (KPDLP Act) against 109 accused persons on 05.02.2021,” the NIA said in a statement.

The NIA said, “Tabrez is a member of the Sagaipuram ward of the SDPI, a political outfit of Popular Front of India (PFI), and was involved in hatching the conspiracy to attack the DJ Halli PS and had instigated several others in WhatsApp groups. He was also found involved in burning vehicles and damaging public and private properties.”