Absconding IMA Jewels scam accused Mansoor Khan offers to surrender, claims conspiracy in video

Absconding IMA Jewels scam accused Mansoor Khan has released a video in which he offered to surrender but alleged he may be killed on his return to India. In the 18-minute-long video message addressed to Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar, he claimed that he tried returning to India and even boarded the plane but he was stopped from flying. “This happened on June 16 when the officials told me that I could not leave wherever I was and my ticket was cancelled. I was asked to contact the Immigration Department, but due to jummah (Friday prayers), it was shut,” he said.

Khan has been accused of cheating over 40,000 investors of Rs 2,000 crore. Thousands of complaints have been registered at the Commercial Street Police Station since his audio clip addressed to the then Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar got leaked and went viral on social media.

Alleging conspiracy behind IMA’s fall in the video, Khan alleged he will be killed. “In the previous audio, I said that I would take my life. That was a demotivated statement of mine. But I know that if I have to die, then why should I kill myself when there are people ready to do that. I know that they can kill me in custody as well. They can kill me after I’m produced in court and if I get bail from there and leave then they can kill me on the road.” he said.



In the video addressed to the newly-appointed Commissioner, Khan is seen requesting for help to book tickets for his return to India. Reacting to the video message, SIT officer S Girish said that the accused has levelled allegations against many and the SIT would summon them for an inquiry to find whether they are connected to the scam.

Khan fled India around June 13, and investigators believe he is in hiding in Dubai. In the video, however, he claimed he left the country because there were threats to his life and the lives of his family members. Addressing Kumar, Khan said he’s willing to come back to India and cooperate with the investigation.

Earlier in an audio clip, Khan had blamed Shivaji Nagar Congress MLA Roshan Baig for the problems he faced and for the failure of the IMA.