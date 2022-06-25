Seven aborted foetuses stuffed inside canisters found from drain in Karnataka’s Belagavi district

Karnataka’s Belagavi district woke up to a shock Friday after seven aborted foetuses were found inside five canisters floating in a drain near a bus stop. The state health and family welfare department and the police have launched a probe into the incident.

The canisters were found in Mudalagi near a bus stop that is located on the outskirts of the town. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Mahesh Kone, who visited the spot, told the media that the foetuses were about five to seven months old and it is suspected that a sex determination of the foetuses may have been carried out but the same has to be investigated. “There is a possibility of an active female foeticide racket in the district,” Kone said.

Although sex determination before delivery is banned in India, some gangs in collusion with hospitals ascertain the sex of a child and in some cases, that leads to illegal abortions. Local MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi described the incident as a “matter of shame and a heinous act”. He said, “I have already directed the police officials to take serious action against those who are involved in such acts.”

The district health office is yet to disclose the gender of the foetuses. A total of five canisters were found from a drain and there were seven foetuses inside them.

This is not the first time Belagavi district has reported such an incident. In 2013, at least 13 foetuses were found on the banks of the Hiranyakeshi river in Belagavi. Police sources said they will launch a drive to scan all health centres, nursing homes and medical colleges in the district. The Mudalgi police have filed a case and are investigating the matter.