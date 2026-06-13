2008 Bengaluru serial blasts: Undertrial accused Abdul Khader dies before verdict

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An undertrial accused in the 2008 Madiwala serial bomb blast case died on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest while being shifted from Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara to a hospital.
According to prison officials, the health of Abdul Khader, 60, deteriorated suddenly on Friday, following which he was taken to Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research for treatment. However, he allegedly suffered a massive heart attack en route and died before reaching the hospital.
Sources said Khader had been suffering from serious health issues for some time. The trial was reportedly in its final stages, with the court expected to pronounce its verdict in the coming days.
Khader’s body was later shifted to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Prison authorities said they have informed his family and initiated the mandatory legal formalities.
Khader, a native of Virajpet in Kodagu district, had been lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison since 2010 after being arrested in connection with the July 2008 serial bomb blasts in Bengaluru. He was facing trial and remained an undertrial prisoner throughout the proceedings.
With Khader’s death, the criminal proceedings against him will stand abated. Authorities are expected to complete the post-mortem, inquest, and other statutory procedures before handing over the body to his family.
One woman had died, and nine others were injured in Bengaluru after a series of nine blasts triggered by low-intensity crude bombs went off on July 25, 2008. Mystery behind the bombings unravelled in October 2008 when four youths from Kerala were shot dead by security forces in Kashmir while they were allegedly attempting to cross over to Pakistan to join a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) training camp.
The National Investigation Agency arrested Abdul Khader and eleven others — all natives of Kerala — in connection with the case.
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