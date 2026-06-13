2008 Bengaluru serial blasts: Undertrial accused Abdul Khader dies before verdict

Police officials and dog squad at the spot soon after the explosions in Bengaluru in July 2008. (Archive/ ANI)

An undertrial accused in the 2008 Madiwala serial bomb blast case died on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest while being shifted from Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara to a hospital.

According to prison officials, the health of Abdul Khader, 60, deteriorated suddenly on Friday, following which he was taken to Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research for treatment. However, he allegedly suffered a massive heart attack en route and died before reaching the hospital.

Sources said Khader had been suffering from serious health issues for some time. The trial was reportedly in its final stages, with the court expected to pronounce its verdict in the coming days.