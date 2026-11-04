Abdul El-Sayed’s US Senate win gives Karnataka coastal town a reason to celebrate

With Abdul El-Sayed set to make history, becoming the first Muslim Senator in the US, a small town in Karnataka 8,000 km away got a reason to celebrate.

Abdul El-Sayed’s wife Sarah Jukaku has roots in Bhatkal with her family credited with playing a key role in the development of the region 75 years ago — even before the formation of the Karnataka state.

The Jukaku family belongs to the Nawayath community — an ancient Muslim merchant community, mostly from Yemen, Arab, Iran and Iraq, which settled in the coastal towns of southern India over the last 600 years.

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Jukaku Shamsuddin, a prominent lawyer, served as the deputy finance minister in the Mysore government under Chief Minister BD Jatti in the 1950s. He was the first lawyer from the community and also the first to be made a minister. During his tenure, the town is said to have seen visionary development of the kind never seen before.