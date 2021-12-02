Abandoned bodies in morgue: Dean of Bengaluru hospital removed

Days after the dead bodies of two Covid-19 victims were found abandoned in a government hospital in Bengaluru where they had remained unnoticed for 16 months, the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has replaced the Dean (in-charge) of ESIC Model Hospital, Rajajinagar.

In a letter by ESIC, which falls under the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, Assistant Director Sanjay Kumar Gupta said Dr Jeetendra Kumar J M, Director Professor (General Medicine) and Dean (in-charge) of the hospital has been directed to hand over the charge to Director Professor Dr Renuka Ramaiah and report to the ESIC headquarters on Thursday.

The transfer comes after the bodies of Durga (42), a resident of K P Agrahara who succumbed to Covid on July 5 last year, and Muniraju (68), a resident of Chamarajpet who died of Covid on July 2, were discovered in old mortuary on Saturday. The victims’ families were misled into believing that the last rites of both individuals had been performed, while their bodies were left to rot in the morgue for over 16 months. Eventually, the family members said, only the tags on the bodies remained as identification.

The incident sparked public outrage and the police registered a case of unnatural death. The bodies were cremated on Monday. Former minister for education Suresh Kumar termed the incident inhumane and sought action against the officials responsible. Officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike have also sought a report.