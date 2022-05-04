AAP workers protest against PSI recruitment scam in Karnataka

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka held a protest to gherao and lock up the headquarters of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Wednesday demanding proper investigation into the KPSC and alleged Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam.

The protest was being led by AAP’s Bengaluru President Mohan Dasari. Many AAP members were detained by the police and released later.

“KPSC was created with an aim to provide jobs for youth of the State. But it has failed its mandate and has become a shop where jobs are being sold for crores of rupees,” AAP said in a release.

The protest started from Freedom Park at 11 am and then entered Udyoga Soudha, the head office of KPSC. According to the release former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao, farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, and AAP State convener Pruthvi Reddy were part of the protest.

Mohan Dasari said, “The state government will take five years long to conduct one exam and declare the results. How long should youth wait? Is it fair to expect them to lose five precious years of their life?.”

“KPSC was formed in 1951 to give young aspirants to opportunities in government sector and now a disaster, drowned in rampant corruption and gives no hope and future to bright aspirants for KAS, KPS & other government agencies, ” he added.

The AAP leaders also alleged that protesting women from the party were manhandled by the police.