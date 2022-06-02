AAP seeks arrest of Karnataka handicrafts corporation chief Raghavendra Shetty

The Aam Aadmi Party has sought the removal of Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation chairperson Beloor Raghavendra Shetty from the post and demanded his arrest as serious corruption allegations have been levelled against him.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, AAP state spokesperson K Mathai said, “Raghavendra Shetty is accused of manipulating the information stored in the digital video recorder that had the CCTV camera footage of the headquarters of the handicrafts corporation. He had unsuccessfully tried to reappoint to the post of general manager Kishor Kumar, who had earlier been suspended in a Rs 25-crore scam. We have information that there has been a negotiation of Rs 5 crore for this appointment.”

The former bureaucrat further alleged that salaries and other monthly expenses of up to Rs 5 lakh were being paid without providing attendance details of the office staff. Shetty had forced corporation officers to get him meals, demanded a female personal assistant for himself, and was also accused of misbehaving with women, Mathai said.

“Shrikantha Chauri, who was serving as the personal assistant of Belur Raghavendra Shetty was arrested in police sub-inspector recruitment scam. Shetty’s role should be investigated. At the corporation’s board meetings, he was shouting loudly. We got to know that he was pressuring D Roopa (the corporation’s managing director) by shouting at her that she would be responsible if he committed suicide because of depression. Police should take strict action against Raghavendra Shetty on suicide threatening charges as he was repeatedly threatening and pressuring her,” Mathai further said.

AAP state media convener Jagadish V Sadam said Shetty had also been also accused of stealing valuables from the corporation showrooms. The stolen items were gifted to ministers, Sadam said.

“When he took office, Vinay Guruji was invited to the office and he performed ‘homa-havanas’ and the expenses were borne by the corporation. ‘Homa-havanas’ took place in the residence of former chief minister BS Yedyiurappa also and its expenses were also footed by the corporation,” he alleged.

Though Roopa, the corporation’s managing director, filed a written complaint against Shetty with the chief secretary, the government has not taken any action, the AAP leader said.