Day after Punjab minister’s ouster, Karnataka AAP challenges govt to take action against ‘corrupt’ ministers

A day after Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla was sacked and arrested on the charges of corruption, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka Wednesday challenged the ruling BJP government to initiate action against corrupt ministers on the lines of what Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann did.

AAP state convener Prithvi Reddy, who held a press meet, levelled several charges against Karnataka ministers and said no action has been taken despite demands from the Opposition and the people of the state. “We (AAP) are fighting against corruption in the state and have filed several complaints over 40 per cent commission charges sought by the BJP ministers. However, the government has turned deaf and does not have the courage to take action against the ministers.”

“There are serious allegations against Health Minister K Sudhakar and Minister of Horticulture and Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Munirathna. From contractors to religious seers, all have alleged that the ministers take commission in releasing the grants. We demand ouster of all the tainted ministers,” he said.

Retired IPS officer and AAP leader Bhaskar Rao alleged that Sudhakar has been accused of irregularities in the purchase of Covid equipment and said Munirathna has been exposed in a Lokayukta probe on a Rs 118.26 crore-scam. He added, “Higher Education minister C N Ashwath Narayan’s name has cropped up in the Police Sub Inspector (PSI) recruitment and Assistant Professor recruitment scam and minister Byrathi Basavaraj has been accused of land grabbing. However, no action has been initiated till date.”

The AAP also questioned why Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was silent despite corruption allegations against several ministers, including V Somanna, R Ashoka, Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani, B C Patil and others.

Former Karnataka Administrative Services officer and AAP leader K Mathai said, “The whole system in the state is corrupted and our honourable Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is busy protecting the system.”