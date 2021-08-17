AAP says Bengaluru BJP MLA preventing opening of party office in his constituency

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Bengaluru, which is positioning itself to contest local polls in the city and the next assembly polls in 2023, has alleged that BJP MLA and former minister Arvind Limbavali and his supporters are preventing the opening of an AAP office in the Mahadevapura assembly segment of Bengaluru.

The party has written to the Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant alleging that the owner of a building has been threatened for renting out his premises for establishing an AAP office in Mahadevapura, which is Limbavali’s constituency.

According to AAP, threat calls were made to the owner hours after inauguration of the party office in the Bellandur ward on Sunday.

A police officer from Whitefield division said the complaint has reached them but an FIR is yet to be registered.

AAP Bangalore unit president Mohan Dasari told The Indian Express: “The president of AAP in Mahadevapura Assembly constituency took the building at Kasavanahalli circle on rent. It was inaugurated on Sunday afternoon for the Bellandur ward office. Learning of this, BJP legislator Arvind Limbavali called up the building owner and threatened him that if the building was not vacated immediately he will have to bear the consequences. In a democratic system, Limbavali is unable to accept the setting up of a party office by a national party in his constituency.”

Dasari said the office was 10×12 feet and was rented for Rs 6,000 per month. “Now, the owner of the building is afraid and is asking us to vacate. He is saying he would bear the expenses which we invested on interiors,” he said.



AAP State Media Convenor Jagadish V Sadam said: “AAP is raising voice against lake encroachments in Mahadevapura. MLA Limbavali is worried that such illegal activities will be exposed.”

Dasari also said AAP will be contesting the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and assembly elections.

The IE could not reach MLA Limbavali despite efforts.