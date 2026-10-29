Residents revive iconic Bengaluru park, then find an MLA’s banner claiming opening

Last Sunday, residents of Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram took on a massive task to revive Aane Park, which had fallen into disrepair and gone unused for nearly two decades.

Resident welfare organisations, West City Corporation, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), and NGOs joined hands to revive one of the city’s oldest green spaces, popularly known as Elephant Park.

An official from Bengaluru West City Corporation said a dedicated team from the Engineering and Horticulture Departments was put to work, and vehicles were provided not only to clear the debris but also to dispose of it.

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But the next day, a banner was put up with a photo of Malleshwaram BJP MLA CN Ashwathnarayan, saying the park was open to the public and children.