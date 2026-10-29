Residents revive iconic Bengaluru park, then find an MLA’s banner claiming opening

Last Sunday, residents of Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram took on a massive task to revive Aane Park, which had fallen into disrepair and gone unused for nearly two decades.
Resident welfare organisations, West City Corporation, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), and NGOs joined hands to revive one of the city’s oldest green spaces, popularly known as Elephant Park.
An official from Bengaluru West City Corporation said a dedicated team from the Engineering and Horticulture Departments was put to work, and vehicles were provided not only to clear the debris but also to dispose of it.
But the next day, a banner was put up with a photo of Malleshwaram BJP MLA CN Ashwathnarayan, saying the park was open to the public and children.
A resident, Preeti Sunderajan, said it was deeply disappointing to see politics brought into it.
“The residents here planned for it for at least two weeks. We did crowdfunding. Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the Horticulture Department, and residents joined hands to clean it. But it is unfortunate that somebody else does the work and somebody else takes the credit. This is not right,” Surerajan told The Indian Express.
This is Ane Park, #Malleshwaram
@PreetiSunderaj1
@Citizens4Sankey
@blrPrajaVedik
Malleshwaram Residents: “The park was a dumpyard. We reclaimed it with GBA, Horticulture’s dept help. residents are volunteers & just want to keep our green spaces alive.”
No politics, no banner culture – only volunteer spirit!
We only encourage volunteers to join next park
Kudos to all Malleshwaram volunteers! 🙏
@GBA_offcial @GBAChiefComm
— Save BASAVANAGUDI Heritage (@SaveBasavangudi) October 26, 2026
She said they would install the playground slide by next week.
Some of the people who took part in the cleaning drive also said they carry many memories.
Shashidhar, 54, a resident of Malleshwaram, recalled that he started playing in Aane Park when he was eight.
“It was really in a bad state, and I am happy that youth and citizens joined hands to clean this park. Now, it is the responsibility of the residents to keep it clean and in use.”
Ashwathnarayan did not respond to The Indian Express’s call.
In 2018, the Karnataka High Court banned banners and flexes in Bengaluru.