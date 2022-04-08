Despite favourable court order, Aakar Patel stopped from flying to the US again

Despite a Delhi court issuing an order on Thursday for withdrawal of a CBI Look Out Circular (LOC) against Amnesty International India Chair Aakar Patel, the former journalist was prevented from flying out of the Bengaluru International Airport late on Thursday night.

Patel took to social media to say he was stopped again by immigration officials at the Bengaluru airport. He said the LOC against him had not been withdrawn by the CBI.

“…have been stopped at immigration again. CBI has not taken me off their look out circular,” Patel said.

Patel indicated he would be moving court again if necessary.

Aakar Patel’s tweets Thursday night Aakar Patel’s tweets Thursday night

The former journalist, who was invited by three universities in the US to deliver lectures on various subjects, including his book ‘Price of the Modi Years’, was initially prevented from leaving Bengaluru on April 6 based on a CBI LOC.

Patel moved a Delhi court, which ordered the removal of his name from the CBI LOC on Thursday.

Soon after the order, Patel tried to board a flight to the US on Thursday night, but was reportedly stopped by immigration officials on account of no changes made to the existing LOC.

On Thursday, Patel had told The Indian Express he was “absolutely delighted” by the Delhi court order. “I have learned that the LOC was issued within six weeks of the release of my book ‘Price of the Modi Years’ in December 2021. I should have been told about the circular, but they chose not to tell me. I had not heard from the CBI since 2020, when I appeared before the agency,” he said.