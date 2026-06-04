A year after 11 fans died during RCB’s IPL title celebrations, why police chargesheet is pending

One year after 11 people died in a stampede at the gates of the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025, a police chargesheet against the persons accused of the stampede is still pending submission to a local court.

Although police cases were filed against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Karnataka State Cricket Association, and the event management firm DNA Networks for the stampede during the RCB’s 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) victory celebration, no chargesheet has been filed for the stampede deaths on account of the interim orders of the Karnataka High Court.

The Karnataka High Court issued a directive on July 8, 2025, to the CID police, who were asked to investigate three FIRs registered over the stampede cases, not to file a chargesheet in the cricket stadium stampede case. The high court is scheduled to pass orders in the matter on June 5, 2026, as per an order of April 15, 2026.