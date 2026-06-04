A year after 11 fans died during RCB’s IPL title celebrations, why police chargesheet is pending

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One year after 11 people died in a stampede at the gates of the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025, a police chargesheet against the persons accused of the stampede is still pending submission to a local court.
Although police cases were filed against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Karnataka State Cricket Association, and the event management firm DNA Networks for the stampede during the RCB’s 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) victory celebration, no chargesheet has been filed for the stampede deaths on account of the interim orders of the Karnataka High Court.
The Karnataka High Court issued a directive on July 8, 2025, to the CID police, who were asked to investigate three FIRs registered over the stampede cases, not to file a chargesheet in the cricket stadium stampede case. The high court is scheduled to pass orders in the matter on June 5, 2026, as per an order of April 15, 2026.
The Karnataka CID police informed the high court in March this year through a Special Public Prosecutor of the readiness of the police to file the chargesheet for the stampede deaths.
On March 3, 2026, the Karnataka High Court refused to grant leave for the filing of chargesheets until it hears and decides petitions filed by RCB, KSCA, and DNA Entertainment Networks for quashing the FIRs against them.
Justice M Nagaprasanna said that investigations were permitted to continue to get to know what happened and that filing of a chargesheet would leave nothing in the cases. Earlier on July 8, 2025, Justice S R Krishna Kumar had ruled that police “are directed not to file the final report without the leave of the Court.”
The stampede during the celebrations for the RCB’s maiden IPL title is alleged to have occurred after the franchise prematurely called for fans to arrive at the Chinnaswamy Stadium without consulting with the Bengaluru police on the security arrangements.
Memorial for stampede victims
The RCB has announced a memorial for the 11 fans who died in the stampede and an enhanced compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the victims.
The fans who died in the stampede on June 4, 2025, were Divyanshi B S, 14, a school student; Kamakshi Devi, 29, a private firm employee; Akshata Pai, 26, a private firm employee; Chinmaya Shetty, 19, a student; Sahana Rajesh, 23, a private firm employee; Shivalingu Chandappa, 17, a student; Shravan K T, 20, a student; Manoj Kumar, 19, a student; Bhoomik Lakshman 19, a student; Prajwal G, 22, a student; and Poorna Chandra, 20, a student.
The stampede at the stadium happened even as the Karnataka government was holding its own event at the Vidhana Soudha to felicitate the RCB team for winning the 2025 IPL tournament.
Meanwhile, responding to the decision to shift this year’s IPL venue to Ahmedabad from Bengaluru, wherein the RCB successfully defended its title, new Chief Minister Shivakumar said, “The IPL final was supposed to be held in Bengaluru. We had given permission for it. But the Gujarat people used their influence and took the match away from us. We are making the necessary preparations to ensure this doesn’t happen again – it will take time.”
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