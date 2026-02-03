‘Fear showing face to our baby’: A week after Rottweiler attacked her, Bengaluru mother left with ‘over 100 stitches’, trauma

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A week after his wife was attacked by a Rottweiler and left with “over a 100 stitches”, Bengaluru resident Satya Prakash Dubey said the incident has left her so disfigured that she is unable to meet their 17-month-old child. “She has so many stitches on her face that we fear showing her face to our baby. We are totally devastated,” Satya, 35, told The Indian Express.
Shalini Kumari Dubey, 31, a resident of Teachers’ Colony in HSR Layout, was on her morning walk on Republic Day when the Rottweiler attacked her. The couple, who hail from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, had shifted to Bengaluru in June last year. Shalini works at an IT firm, while Satya is employed at an automotive company.
CCTV visuals of the incident show that the unleashed dog charged at Shalini when its owner opened the gate. As the dog continued attacking her, its owner stood helpless. The police have booked the dog’s owner, Amaresh Reddy, under sections 117 (3) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 125 (endangering human life) and 291 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
“She underwent eight hours of surgery, and the wounds are very deep. She has so many stitches on her face… What if the child goes to a shock after looking at the face? Though she is out of danger, she is still traumatised,” said Satya, who had filed a complaint against the dog owner with the HSR Layout police.
A police officer said the accused Reddy and his family members locked up the house and are absconding after the videos went viral. “He is in the liquor business. We are trying to track him down,” an officer said, even as Shalini continues to be hospitalised.
“We are paying the price for the owner’s irresponsible act,” Satya said, adding, “When he knows that the dog is aggressive, he should have at least kept it on a leash. On the first day, he came to the hospital but after the video went viral, he has been unreachable.”
As many as 93,87,807 dog bite cases were reported between January 2022 and January 2025 in India, as per a statement by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in Lok Sabha in April 2025. During the same period, Karnataka reported 7,97,002 such incidents, while the deaths reported across the country in connection with dog bites stood at 126.
