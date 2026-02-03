‘Fear showing face to our baby’: A week after Rottweiler attacked her, Bengaluru mother left with ‘over 100 stitches’, trauma

CCTV visuals of the incident show that the unleashed dog charged at Shalini when its owner opened the gate. As the dog continued attacking her, its owner stood helpless. (Representational photo)

A week after his wife was attacked by a Rottweiler and left with “over a 100 stitches”, Bengaluru resident Satya Prakash Dubey said the incident has left her so disfigured that she is unable to meet their 17-month-old child. “She has so many stitches on her face that we fear showing her face to our baby. We are totally devastated,” Satya, 35, told The Indian Express.

Shalini Kumari Dubey, 31, a resident of Teachers’ Colony in HSR Layout, was on her morning walk on Republic Day when the Rottweiler attacked her. The couple, who hail from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, had shifted to Bengaluru in June last year. Shalini works at an IT firm, while Satya is employed at an automotive company.