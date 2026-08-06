1,500 years of storytelling: Karnataka hero stones to Satyajit Ray’s drawings

From ancient temple carvings to Amar Chitra Katha comics, Indian visual storytelling has a long history spanning the centuries. With A Moving Line: 1500 Years of Indian Visual Storytelling, the latest exhibit at Bengaluru’s Museum of Art and Photography, visitors can now understand how this field of art has evolved over the years.

Noted graphic novelist and artist Amruta Patil curated the collection of over 250 individual artworks and exhibits in collaboration with the museum. It is also set to go abroad later, to be displayed at Cité internationale de la bande dessinée, a renowned French comic museum.

The oldest displays in this exhibit will be particularly familiar to Bengaluru residents, as they highlight art from the ancient Halasuru Someshwara temple, dating back to the time of the Cholas. A 1,000-year-old veeragallu, or hero stone, also displays one of Karnataka’s oldest visual art forms—hundreds of these are still visible in Bengaluru if one knows where to look. One can also see art representing the Begur hero stone, a large inscription depicting a great battle, as well as the earliest mention of the word “Bengaluru”.