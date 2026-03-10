A marvel of evolution at the bottom of a well: scientists report discovery of blind subterranean fish in Assam

An international team of scientists has discovered a rare species of blind subterranean fish from a hand-dug well in Assam. The 2-cm-long fish was dubbed Gitchak nakana, from Garo language words describing its lack of sight and reddish colour (due to its mostly transparent skin).

The team, consisting of scientists Ralf Britz, Wimarithy K. Marak, Kangjam Velentina, Yumnam Lokeshwor, Rajeev Raghavan, Amanda K. Pinion & Lukas Rüber, reported the discovery in an open-access paper in the Scientific Reports journal.

The fish is a member of the Cobitidae, or “true loach”, family.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Rajeev Raghavan of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) said, “In 2021, there were a few specimens collected and again after a few months…. There are loaches in the Northeast which occur in caves. This is the first time we have had a fish from groundwater. In a cave, there can be water coming in from the outside during rains, etc.”