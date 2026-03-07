A hidden affair and a charred body in a drain: Bengaluru airport employee arrested for murder

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru police on Friday arrested a 34-year-old airport employee for allegedly murdering his female friend and attempting to destroy evidence by burning her body near Devanahalli.
According to the police, the charred body of an unidentified woman, aged around 35, was discovered around 11 am in a stormwater drain near Swarnadri Hotel in Devanahalli town on February 25. The body was tied with a rope, wrapped in a bedsheet and a plastic tarp, and doused with petrol before being set on fire, the police said.
Based on a complaint filed by Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Manjunath H, Devanahalli police registered a case under sections 103(1) (unnatural death) and 238 (attempts made to destroy evidence or conceal a crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation.
The police analysed CCTV footage and technical evidence, which allegedly helped them identify the deceased as Nirmala, 36, a resident of Nilugumba village in Chikkaballapur district. She worked at a private company in Kempegowda International Airport and lived in a rented house in Devanahalli, the police said.
The police identified the accused as Mounesh Maitri, 34, a resident of Hasanapura village in Yadgir district. A private firm employee hired on a contract basis, he was arrested on February 27. The police said he had been in a year-long extramarital relationship with Nirmala while his wife was away in her native place for her delivery.
Investigators revealed that, fearing the affair would come to light and affect his family life, Maitri allegedly strangled Nirmala with a rope on February 21 inside his rented house. He allegedly kept the body there for two days before transporting it on his motorcycle to a drain, where he poured petrol and set it on fire to destroy evidence.
The police said they have recovered the rope, motorcycle, petrol can, plastic tarp, petrol, and a blade used in the crime.
An officer said that analysis of CCTV footage helped them identify the accused and bring him into custody within 48 hours. Maitri was produced before the court on March 3 and remanded to judicial custody.
Further investigation is underway.
