A hidden affair and a charred body in a drain: Bengaluru airport employee arrested for murder

The Bengaluru police on Friday arrested a 34-year-old airport employee for allegedly murdering his female friend and attempting to destroy evidence by burning her body near Devanahalli.

According to the police, the charred body of an unidentified woman, aged around 35, was discovered around 11 am in a stormwater drain near Swarnadri Hotel in Devanahalli town on February 25. The body was tied with a rope, wrapped in a bedsheet and a plastic tarp, and doused with petrol before being set on fire, the police said.

Based on a complaint filed by Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Manjunath H, Devanahalli police registered a case under sections 103(1) (unnatural death) and 238 (attempts made to destroy evidence or conceal a crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation.