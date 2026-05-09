A 9-year feud and a ‘final meeting’: 2 brothers murdered by stepbrother in Mysuru property dispute

Two brothers were allegedly killed during family property talks in K R Nagar, with police arresting the accused.

A long-running family property dispute allegedly culminated in a double murder in Mysuru district’s K R Nagar taluk, where the police said two brothers were killed by their elder stepbrother on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Raghu, 32, and Harsha, 30, residents of Srirangapatna. The accused, Rohit, 34, has been taken into custody by the K R Nagar Town Police.

According to the police, the dispute dates back several years and involved the family of Ramesh Nayak, who had married twice. Tensions between the two sides of the family had reportedly persisted since 2015 over the division of ancestral property, with the matter also pending before the local court.