99-year-old woman becomes oldest in Karnataka to beat Covid-19

A 99-year-old woman in Karnataka became the oldest in the state to defeat Covid-19, nine days after she tested positive for the virus. The average recovery period observed in the state is about 17 days.

The woman had contracted the pathogen after coming in contact with her grandson and was hospitalised on her 99th birthday on June 18.

According to officials of the health department, the patient was admitted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru after she tested positive for novel coronavirus.

“The patient aged 99, who was also suffering from hypertension, was admitted to our hospital on June 18 after she tested positive for coronavirus. She was treated as per the protocol and we were elated to see her recover,” Dr Smitha S Segu, nodal officer in charge of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute told Indianexpress.com.

The admission, however, was confirmed by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services only on June 19 where she was identified as “Patient 8194 (BU-915), diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI)” as per the records.

“While we three developed symptoms like cold, cough and fever, my mother remained asymptomatic,” her son told news agency PTI.

“She tested negative even on repeated tests after which she was discharged as per protocol on Friday,” Dr Segu added.

(With PTI inputs)

