89% Bengaluru voters more concerned about environmental issues: Survey

With Bengaluru, where air and water pollution levels are soaring to dubious heights, slowly gearing up for the civic body elections to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which is most likely to be held in the coming months, a latest survey shows 89 per cent of the voters are worried about the environmental issues and climate change of the metropolitan city.

Yet only 25 per cent feel the elected representatives are giving due importance to environmental issues.

A new survey released Tuesday tried to gauge public perception on local governance, expectation from the upcoming polls, city budget, issues that affect the quality of life, citizens’ engagement with councillors as well as basic knowledge of the citizens on matters pertaining to city governance and politics.

The survey led by NGO Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy was conducted in 27 wards belonging to eight zones of Bengaluru.

Using stratified random sampling methodology, 503 people, including those from different age and socio-economic groups, were asked questions during the period from December 16, 2021, and January 2, 2022.

The City Politics Survey showed that 86 per cent of Bengaluru’s first-time voters strongly expressed their intention to exercise their franchise in the upcoming BBMP election. Their main concern was tackling climate change.

Srinivas Alavilli, head of Civic Participation at Janaagraha, said, “The voters of Bengaluru are waiting for the BBMP elections. We tried to understand the degree of awareness the citizens, particularly the first-time voters, have about BBMP. The results showed that very few understand the role of BBMP, ward corporators, ward committees etc. but are keen to vote and want civic polls to be conducted on the basis of everyday issues that affect them. To improve our city, the institution of local governance must be strengthened, beginning with participating in local elections.”

Sapna Karim of Janaagraha said, “While a large percentage of voters of Bengaluru may not fully understand the nature of ward-level governance, they expect the new council will ensure good footpaths, clean neighbourhoods, an efficient commute, clean water, and focus on mitigating climate and environment issues. During the Covid lockdown days it has been proven that there are numerous merits in decentralisation of governance through ward committees as it brings government closer to the citizen. This is evident from the significant number of ward committee meetings taking place in the city. However, the BBMP has to build its capacity and resources to strengthen the platform of ward committees.”

Other points from the survey:

Only 17 per cent knew the name of the previous BBMP Mayor, while 97 per cent knew the Prime Minister’s name and 83 per cent the CM’s name.

94 per cent were unaware of BBMP’s Rs 60-lakh-per-ward allocation for the financial year 2021-22.

7 per cent of Bengaluru voters believe a strong councillor would ensure better services and improvement in infrastructure in their wards.

23 per cent cited pedestrian infrastructure as the most significant issue, followed by 20 per cent cited garbage collection, 16 per cent traffic congestion and 15 per cent on lack of availability of clean water

Majority of those who were surveyed believe that coordination between BBMP and civic agencies such as Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will contribute to better governance.