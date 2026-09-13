800 child labourers rescued across Karnataka days after CM Shivakumar’s market visit

The police conducting a raid to rescue child labourers in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

The Karnataka Police rescued at least 800 child labourers during a statewide surprise drive on Saturday.

The drive came days after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited the APMC market in Bengaluru, where he noticed child labourers and subsequently 29 of them were rescued.

On Saturday, the drive was conducted across all 962 police station limits in the state. According to official sources, 503 children were rescued in Bengaluru, the highest number in the state.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Bengaluru was followed by Vijayapura with 72 children rescued, Tumakuru (33), Koppal (27), Kalaburagi (22), Ballari (15) and Mysuru (13).

The raids were primarily conducted on garages, marts, repair shops, hotels, markets, bars and restaurants.