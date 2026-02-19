80-year-old amputee charred to death in Bengaluru house fire

An 80-year-old man was charred to death after a fire broke out at his residence in Bengaluru early on Thursday (Representational image)

The deceased, identified as Mailarappa, was living alone in a house near Thimmarayappa Circle in Mylasandra, under the limits of the Kengeri police station.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 2 am and 2.30 am.

The police said that Mailarappa had been suffering from gangrene in his left leg and had undergone amputation, which left him largely immobile. He was dependent on his family for daily needs, including food and medication.

According to the police, Mailarappa’s granddaughter Ramya, 32, visited him around 11 pm on Wednesday to serve dinner. “He complained of loose motion and asked for tablets. I brought the medicine and gave it to him. My brother Kumar was also present at the time,” Ramya stated.