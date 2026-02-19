80-year-old amputee charred to death in Bengaluru house fire

The Bengaluru police said that the senior citizen was living alone and was largely immobile as he had undergone amputation of his left leg.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 19, 2026 02:10 PM IST
An 80-year-old man was charred to death after a fire broke out at his residence in Bengaluru early on ThursdayAn 80-year-old man was charred to death after a fire broke out at his residence in Bengaluru early on Thursday (Representational image)
Make us preferred source on Google

An 80-year-old man was charred to death after a fire broke out at his residence in Bengaluru early on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Mailarappa, was living alone in a house near Thimmarayappa Circle in Mylasandra, under the limits of the Kengeri police station.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 2 am and 2.30 am.

The police said that Mailarappa had been suffering from gangrene in his left leg and had undergone amputation, which left him largely immobile. He was dependent on his family for daily needs, including food and medication.

According to the police, Mailarappa’s granddaughter Ramya, 32, visited him around 11 pm on Wednesday to serve dinner. “He complained of loose motion and asked for tablets. I brought the medicine and gave it to him. My brother Kumar was also present at the time,” Ramya stated.

Three hours later, Ramya received an alert from a relative, Bhagyamma, at 2.20 am that the house had caught fire. Ramya, along with family members and neighbours, rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames. After removing portions of the roof sheets, her husband entered the house and found Mailarappa’s charred body.

A police officer said, “We have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) case under Section 194(3)(iv) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and are investigating the cause of the fire. We are also examining whether there was any foul play”.

Story continues below this ad

The police have shifted the body for postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Wanted to discuss my grievances but Rahul Gandhi reminisced about past: Bhupen Borah on factors that drove exit from Congress
Wanted to discuss issues, but RaGa reminisced about past: Bhupen Borah on his Cong exit
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will conclude on Friday (February 20)
‘Huge let down’: Attendees forced to walk 6 km as VIP movement paralyses India AI Impact Summit
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live: Catch the action from Canberra today. (BCCI)
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Live Blog
Advertisement