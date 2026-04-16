8 Karnataka pilgrims killed as cement tanker hits vehicle near Mantralayam

The cement tanker that rammed into the SUV carrying pilgrims from Karnataka around 2.45 am near Mantralayam mandal. (Express photo)

As many as eight pilgrims, including six women, from Karnataka, on their way to seek blessings at Mantralayam, were killed and 13 others injured in a head-on collision between a cement-laden tanker and a Bolero goods vehicle in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district early Thursday.

The accident occurred around 2.45 am near Chilakaladona village in Mantralayam mandal, when the Bolero, carrying pilgrims from Chikkamagaluru district, was en route to darshan. The police said the vehicle, driven by Sunil, 40, collided with a tanker approaching from the opposite direction.

“The impact was severe as both vehicles were at considerable speed. Prima facie, rash and negligent driving by the tanker driver appears to have caused the collision,” a police officer from Mantralayam Police Station said.