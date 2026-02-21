8 arrested in stone-pelting incidents in Karnataka’s Bagalkot, precautionary orders imposed

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the stone-pelting incidents in Bagalkot

The Bagalkot police Friday said they have arrested eight persons in connection with the stone-pelting incidents that occurred in the district on Thursday night and Friday morning. Precautionary prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have also been imposed in the area for the next five days.

According to the police, the first round of stone pelting occurred on Thursday night when a Shivaji Jayanti procession was moving through the old city. Later, on Friday morning, some stones were thrown at meat shops in the Killa Oni area.

Talking about the stone pelting on the Shivaji Jayanti procession, a senior police officer said, “Only one person picked up two stones that had been placed outside for support of a shop rack and threw them towards the procession.”

Bagalkot SP Siddarth Goel clarified that no one was seriously injured during the incidents. “Two stones hit me and another police officer. However, we suffered only minor scratches and no major injuries,” he said.

The prime accused has been identified as Tanzir, 28, a local resident. CCTV footage reportedly shows him picking up the stones and throwing them, and he has confessed to the act. Seven others were also arrested for their involvement.

SP Goel dismissed reports suggesting a communal conspiracy or that miscreants were moving around with rods to provoke violence. He also clarified that the incidents were unrelated to late-night Ramzan prayers at the nearby mosque.

The second incident on Friday morning occurred about 1 km from the mosque in the vegetable market area, where an empty pushcart was set on fire. A separate FIR has been registered, and the police said the act appeared to be impulsive. Those responsible are being identified for arrest.

Officers said both incidents were isolated and emphasised that the procession continued peacefully, with prayers at the mosque being completed without disruption.

Over 250 personnel, including three DCPs, eight inspectors, the civil police, and home guards, were deployed. The police said the situation is under control, and force was used only where necessary.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the stone-pelting incidents in Bagalkot.

In a post on X, he said he has directed senior police officials to conduct an impartial investigation and ensure strict action against those responsible.

He said some accused have already been arrested and are being interrogated, and assured that all involved will face punishment. He also urged the public to remain calm and not fall for provocations, adding that maintaining peace and safety is the government’s top priority.

