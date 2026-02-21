8 arrested in stone-pelting incidents in Karnataka’s Bagalkot, precautionary orders imposed

The Bagalkot police Friday said they have arrested eight persons in connection with the stone-pelting incidents that occurred in the district on Thursday night and Friday morning. Precautionary prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have also been imposed in the area for the next five days.

According to the police, the first round of stone pelting occurred on Thursday night when a Shivaji Jayanti procession was moving through the old city. Later, on Friday morning, some stones were thrown at meat shops in the Killa Oni area.

Talking about the stone pelting on the Shivaji Jayanti procession, a senior police officer said, “Only one person picked up two stones that had been placed outside for support of a shop rack and threw them towards the procession.”