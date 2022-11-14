7k new classrooms in Karnataka to be painted saffron, says minister BC Nagesh; triggers row

Karnataka school education minister B C Nagesh has triggered a fresh controversy by indicating that over 7,500 new classrooms being constructed under the Viveka scheme in the state will be painted saffron.

Speaking at an event in the north Karnataka district of Gadag on Sunday, the BJP minister said classrooms built under the Viveka scheme will be uniform in nature. “The new Viveka classrooms will be saffron in colour as per the suggestion of architects and not in line with any ideology,” said Nagesh who has been at the forefront of controversies in connection with the alleged saffronisation of school textbooks and alleged overreach in terms of prescribing uniforms following a controversy over the use of hijabs in a few state schools.

The latest move has been criticised by some educationists and the Opposition who have pointed out that it is inappropriate for secular institutions like a government school classroom. Educationist Niranjanaradhya V P has termed it a “new form of saffronisation of education”.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai dismissed questions on the colour scheme for the new classrooms as unnecessary controversy. “The tendency to politicise every issue is going to an extreme. The saffron colour is a part of the national flag. We cannot understand why people get affected if they see the saffron colour. We are building classrooms and dedicating them to Swami Vivekananda who was a sage who wore saffron clothes. So, what is wrong,” the chief minister asked.

Bommai will on Monday lay the foundation stone for the construction of 7,601 Viveka classrooms in Kalaburagi as part of Children’s Day celebrations. Construction of classrooms under the department for school education and literacy will be inaugurated in all districts by local ministers, MLAs and others during the day.