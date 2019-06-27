78-ft high, 450 tonne monolith to remember martyred soldiers in Bengaluru soon

The National Military Memorial (NMM) in Bangalore will soon install a 78-feet tall jumbo monolith (Veeragallu) structure bearing the names of martyred soldiers who fought for the country.

Bangalore Development Authority officials confirmed to Indianexpress.com that the work for installing the giant monolith will begin on Friday. “A basic frame to hold the monolith will be installed first. Called J-structure, this will have a hydraulic jack attached which can carry up to 1,000 tonnes weight which will enable the erection of the same. The Veeragallu that is being erected weighs 450-tonne,” said an official from the BDA engineering department. The official added that the installation will be completed by the end of July.

Interestingly, the monolith had to complete a 20-day long journey to reach its destination on Sankey Road on Wednesday after beginning from Koira quarry in Devanahalli, on the outskirts of Bangalore on June 6. The BDA had to bring in a 240-tire trailer from Mumbai for the transportation of the carving that costs around Rs 1 crore. A whopping Rs 5.46 crore was spent on logistical arrangements of the same, BDA officials added.

Special arrangements and security were provided by the Bengaluru City Police and Traffic police to the trailer that was parked near Kempapura bus stop in Hebbal. The trailer was allowed to pass through the Hebbal railway level across after a clearance was provided by the South Western Railway for the same. It was advised that the trailer should avoid travelling on the Hebbal flyover to avoid unnecessary risks.

The transportation was completed as per the schedule planned by the officials post-midnight on Monday to avoid affecting city traffic.