Bengaluru: 78-feet-tall monolith at National Military Memorial to be inaugurated by December

After a decade-long wait, Bengaluru’s National Military Memorial (NMM), built as a tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the county, is likely to be opened for the general public by Vijay Diwas on December 16.

Going by the latest promise by the Bengaluru Development Authority, the memorial will be up for inauguration within four months. “The BDA Commissioner has assured that the National Military Memorial will be ready for inauguration by December 16,” said Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan said.

PC Mohan along with his Rajya Sabha counterpart from the city, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, visited the NMM on Wednesday to review work in progress there.

The installation of the 78-feet tall jumbo monolith (Veeragallu) structure bearing the names of martyred soldiers who fought for the country is currently in progress. The structure was originally scheduled to be erected by the end of July 2019.

The monolith had to undertake a 20-day journey to reach its destination on Sankey Road on Wednesday after beginning from Koira quarry in Devanahalli, on the outskirts of Bangalore. The BDA had to bring in a 240-tier trailer from Mumbai for the transportation of the monolith built at a cost of around Rs 1 crore. A whopping Rs 5.46 crore was spent on logistical arrangements for the same, BDA officials said.

Reaffirming the assurance given by BDA officials, MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote on Twitter, “Requested @BDABlr Commissioner to complete the project at earliest as it has been for 10 years and he has agreed to do so.”

The memorial was dedicated to the nation by the then Karnataka governor Rameshwar Thakur on February 10, 2009. Incidentally, BS Yediyurappa was the chief minister then as well.