7 properties auctioned in Bengaluru as tax dues soar to Rs 437 crore for 7,000 properties

Of the properties listed across Bengaluru East, North, and Central zones, five properties in East and two in North were successfully auctioned, while Central zone properties drew no bidders.

In a landmark move, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) auctioned seven properties across East and North City Corporation limits to recover long-overdue tax arrears. The action comes as tax dues have ballooned to Rs 437 crore across nearly 7,000 properties, prompting civic authorities to resort to property auctions after repeated notices failed to compel defaulters.

One property was withdrawn after it was found encroaching on a stormwater drain.

In the East division, one property was valued as high as Rs 17.9 crore, and 19 defaulters rushed to clear their dues once bidding commenced. Five properties were ultimately sold.