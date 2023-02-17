scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
7 held in Bengaluru for forging documents, ‘leasing’ Hindustan Aeronautics Limited land

According to the police, the accused had forged 25 documents related to 833 acres of land by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and were offering it on lease.

The police registered a case on February 1 after Suresh Abboju, the additional general manager of the Facilities Management Division at HAL, filed a complaint.

Seven people were arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly forging 25 documents related to 833 acres of land owned by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a defence public sector undertaking (PSU), and attempting to defraud the public, the HAL police said. Some of the land was leased out for Rs 1 crore and the accused had received the payment, the police added.

The police identified the accused as Suresh Jain, a real estate office owner in Victoria Layout in central Bengaluru, and his associates Syed Munavar alias Munavar Sabri, Syed Afroz, Raj Kumar, Srinivas Murthy, Vaijayanth, and Pratap, all real estate businessmen or brokers.

In his complaint, Abboju said that some individuals had demanded and received money from the public by promising to lease out HAL land. DCP (Whitefield) S Girish formed a special team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Marathahalli sub-division) Kishore Bharani to investigate the matter.

The police initially identified two individuals, Jain and Binish Thomas, as the perpetrators of the fraud. While Thomas is still at large, Jain was detained. As the investigation progressed, Jain and his associates were arrested. The police also raided Jain’s office at Victoria Layout and seized documents.

“The gang presented fake documents that suggested HAL had leased the land to the accused and that the same had been approved at a meeting of the PSU’s board of directors. They showed them to their victims and promised to rent the land to them to establish their business. Two people have already been defrauded, with one victim having given Rs 1 crore to the gang. We are verifying another person’s details,” DCP Girish told the media.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 11:01 IST
