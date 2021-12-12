7 arrested in two cases as incidents of moral policing resurface in coastal Karnataka

The arrested individuals have been identified as bus drivers Prakash and Ranjith and conductors Raghavendra and Pawan.

Seven persons have been arrested in two separate incidents of moral policing in coastal Karnataka. In Mangaluru, the police arrested four persons for allegedly harassing two students of a private college while they were travelling on a bus. The victims, a boy and a girl, belong to different faiths.

The arrested individuals have been identified as bus drivers Prakash and Ranjith and conductors Raghavendra and Pawan. The incident took place Friday when the accused questioned the duo as they were travelling on a bus. The police said the suspects accused the boy, a native of Shivamogga, of misbehaving on the bus and assaulted him.

The girl, however, said that the accused merely asked for their names and identity cards and forced them to get off the bus midway through the journey. She hails from Udupi.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 354 (assault of woman with intent to outrage modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Cops said another accused in the case is absconding and efforts are on to nab him.

In Udupi district, the Manipal police arrested three persons in another incident of moral policing Saturday. The police said the accused Sanjay Kumar, Pranesh and Vinuth Poojary from Parkala attacked Altaf (27) of Saligrama whom they spotted with a friend at Mannapalla lake. Cops said the girl, who is Altaf’s neighbour, belonged to a different faith.

Altaf and his friend, sources said, had visited the Deputy Commissioner’s office for some work and had stopped by the lake later when they were attacked.

The accused were charged under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).