scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

694-page charge sheet filed against Lingayat seer booked under POCSO

The pontiff was arrested on September 1 under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and on rape charges after two girls lodged a complaint in Mysuru with the help of an NGO 'Odanadi Seva Samsthe

Murugha Math chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru (File)

The Chitradurga police submitted a 694-page charge sheet in a district court against the Murugha Math chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru who has been booked for sexually harassing minor girls.

The police submitted the charge sheet before the Additional District and Sessions Judge against the Lingayat seer, the warden of the hostel and one more accomplice.

Also read |Newsmaker | Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru: Seer of prominent Lingayat mutt facing charges at heart of OBC, faith debate in community

The pontiff was arrested on September 1 under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and on rape charges after two girls lodged a complaint in Mysuru with the help of an NGO ‘Odanadi Seva Samsthe.’ The girls, who were staying in the hostel of the Ashram, said the pontiff sexually harassed them.

More from Bangalore

So far, three FIRs have been registered against the seer. In the third FIR, six people have been named as accused including the pontiff and the warden of the hostel.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 09:59:53 am
Next Story

US College Admissions: Expert busts myths surrounding application process

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement