scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

After 61 years, tree planted by Queen Elizabeth in Bengaluru stands 60 feet tall

On February 21, 1961, Queen Elizabeth visited several places in Bengaluru, including Lal Bagh, where she planted a Christmas tree.

Queen Elizabeth with Jayachamaraja Wodeyar in Bengaluru. (Photo: Karnataka Department of Information and Public Relations)

The British royal family’s Queen Elizabeth II on her first visit to India in 1961 had planted a sapling of a Christmas tree in Bengaluru’s iconic Lal Bagh. After over 60 years, the tree stands 60 feet tall at the garden.

On February 21, 1961, Queen Elizabeth visited several places in Bengaluru, including Lal Bagh. The Queen then stayed at Nandi Hills, 60 km from Bengaluru. She received a grand welcome from then governor and Mysuru state king Jayachamaraja Wodeyar. He was also accompanied by then chief minister B D Jatti and several other officials.

After over 60 years, the tree stands 60 feet tall at the garden. (Photo: centreofsouth.wordpress.com)

She arrived at the HAL airport and was taken in an open car where public on both sides of the road were standing to catch the glimpse of the Queen. She was also felicitated by the Bible Society of India. As Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip paid a visit to the auxiliary, they were presented with a copy of the Bible in Hindi.

A Gandhian, 77-year-old Vemagal Somashekar, who was just 16-year-old then, recalled that there was a lot of hype around Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Bengaluru. “The roads which Elizabeth took were newly asphalted and some roads were widened. When she went to Nandi Hills, a good road was constructed for her. On MG Road, there was a huge crowd. The entire city was curious about Elizabeth’s lifestyle and the way she looked,” he said. The Queen also took a ride on the Ambedkar Veedhi on which the Vidhana Soudha is located.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...Premium
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...Premium
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...Premium
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
An information board at the front of the tree. (Photo: centreofsouth.wordpress.com)

“The roads that Queen Elizabeth took were filled with public on both sides. She took MG Road and a few other roads to reach Lal Bagh. The Queen was moving in an open car and waved at the people waiting for her. The vehicle stopped at every junction so that she could wave hands at the people,” Somashekar said.

She then visited Lal Bagh where she planted a Christmas tree (cook pine) to commemorate her visit to the iconic garden built by Mysuru ruler Hyder Ali in 1760. Jagadeesh M, joint director (parks and garden), horticulture department, said it has been recorded that Queen Elizabeth enjoyed her visit to Lal Bagh and also planted a sapling. He added, “The Christmas tree she planted has grown at least 60 feet in the last 61 years. A little away, another Christmas tree planted by Pakistan Freedom fighter Abdul Ghaffar Khan and a Saraca Asoca tree planted by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during separate visits can be found.”

On February 21, 1961, Queen Elizabeth visited several places in Bengaluru, including Lal Bagh. (Express archive)

“Then director of horticulture department M H Marigowda had accompanied Queen Elizabeth when she planted the tree and it is recorded in Lal Bagh’s history,” said Jagadeesh.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth also paid a visit to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institute of Engineers.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 08:53:10 pm
Next Story

Flashback Friday: Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, celebs who elevated the style quotient

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians
From The Archives

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians

Premium
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

Delhi CM, LG meet after three weeks amid charges of corruption

Delhi CM, LG meet after three weeks amid charges of corruption

Tamil Nadu MP’s tweet in emojis sparks war of words between EPS, Stalin

Tamil Nadu MP’s tweet in emojis sparks war of words between EPS, Stalin

Kunal Kamra's Gurgaon show cancelled after Bajrang Dal, VHP threat

Kunal Kamra's Gurgaon show cancelled after Bajrang Dal, VHP threat

Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders under cloud grows

Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders under cloud grows

Premium
Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement