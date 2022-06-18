61.88% of students pass Karnataka PUC exams; Dakshina Kannada outshines all other districts

As Karnataka declared the results of the second-year pre-university course on Saturday, girls yet again outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 68.72%, as against the latter’s 55.22%. The total pass percentage was 61.88%, with 48.71% of the arts students, 64.97% of the commerce students and 72.53% of the science students passing the examinations.

With a pass percentage of 62.18%, rural parts of the state pipped the urban regions, where 61.78% of the students passed. In 2020, urban parts outperformed rural ones with the pass percentages of 62.60% against 58.99% respectively.

Across government, government-aided, unaided, bifurcated and corporation colleges, a total of 5,99,794 students appeared for the examinations in the arts, commerce and science streams and 4,02,697 of them (67.14%) passed the examinations.

A total of 14, 210 students scored 100 out of 100 in mathematics, followed by 4,868 students who did so in computer science and 3,460 students in accountancy. Only two students scored full marks in English. A total of 91,106 students passed with distinction (85% or above) while 49,301 students scored third-class (below 50%) marks.

Dakshina Kannada topped the district-wise pass percentage list with 88.02%, a slight dip from 90.71% in March 2020. Udupi stood second with 86.38%, a 4% decrease from 90.71% in 2020. Bengaluru South stood fourth (76.24%) and Bengaluru North seventh (72.01%). Chitradurga district scored the lowest pass percentage.

As 683 candidates with locomotor impairment appeared for the examinations, 52.56% of them passed the pre-university course, so did 63.32% of the 409 candidates with visual impairment who took the examinations.

The annual examinations were held from April 22 to May 18 at 1,076 centres, amid the controversy over the hijab ban in classrooms. Education Minister BC Nagesh said the government had no data on the number of students who skipped the examinations because of the headscarf ban.

He, however, said the failed candidates need not wait for revaluation results to apply for supplementary examinations, which are expected to begin from August 1.