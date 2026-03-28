6-year-old girl found dead in Bengaluru; police probe sexual-assault angle

The police have registered a case, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprit. (Representative Image)

The Karnataka Police informed Saturday that the body of a six-year-old girl had been found on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The child was the daughter of a migrant from Assam.

According to the police, the girl went missing on Thursday evening while playing near her house. A missing complaint was lodged on Friday afternoon after initial searches by family members, and locals failed to trace her.

Acting on the complaint, the police launched a search operation, and later that night, the girl’s body was found in a eucalyptus grove.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the child may have been abducted, strangled, and her body dumped at the isolated location. The police have not ruled out sexual assault before the murder.