Lawyer mom on the run after killing daughter with ‘Rs 1,000-crore’ realtor lover’s help in Bengaluru: police

A 40-year-old lawyer is on the run after she and her lover allegedly killed her six-year-old daughter and passed it off as a natural death in Bengaluru, the police said after opening an investigation based on a complaint filed by the girl’s father.

While the girl, identified as Vennela, was reported dead on March 25, the police registered an FIR on June 4 against her mother Priyanka P and her alleged boyfriend, G M Mohan, on murder charges. Mohan has been arrested.

Priyanka married Praveen Basappa, a teacher who owns Cloud9 International School in Davanagere, on February 22, 2007, and the couple have two daughters, the police said. Their marriage began falling apart in late 2025 when Priyanka travelled to Bengaluru to handle a civil court dispute involving 25 acres of ancestral land. During the trip, she reconnected with G M Mohan, a college mate and former lover. Mohan claimed he was a real estate developer with assets worth Rs 1,000 crore.